Global Value Based Care Payment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Value Based Care Payment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Value Based Care Payment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global value-based care payment market size is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2021 to $2.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The growth in the value based care payment market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The value based care payment market is expected to reach $3.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%. Rapid development in value-based health care services is expected to contribute to the tremendous growth of the market.

The value based care payment market consists of sales of value based care payment services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide value based care payment in which healthcare providers such as hospitals are paid based on patient's health outcome, quality, efficiency, cost, and patient experience. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Value Based Care Payment Market Trends

Partnerships in value based care are gaining popularity among the providers as these partnerships allow partners such as manufacturers, payers, and provider organizations to co-develop programs, solutions, and initiatives collaboratively for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems. Value-based partnerships assist with conveying the highest value incentive to the healthcare system and society by concentrating on improving patient results with regards to the system and societal total costs.

Global Value Based Care Payment Market Segments

The global value based care payment market is segmented:

By Models: Accountable Care Organization (ACO), Bundled payments, Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH), Pay for Performance (P4P)

By Deployment: Cloud Based, On-Premise

By End User: Providers, Payer

By Geography: The global value-based care payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Value Based Care Payment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides value based care payment global market outlook, value based care payment global market forecast, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global value based care payment market, value based care payment global market share, value based care payment market segments and geographies, value based care payment industry trends, value based care payment market players, value based care payment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The value based care payment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Value Based Care Payment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Nextstep Solutions, Athena Health, NXGN Management LLC. and McKesson Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

