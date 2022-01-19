Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2022-2028

Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market

Assistive devices and technologies minimize individual’s dependence on others and helps improve quality of life

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Assistive devices and technologies are designed to minimize an elderly or disabled individual’s dependence on others and help improve quality of life. Various devices are used such as wheelchairs, visual aids, hearings aids, and specialized computer software and hardware system aids, which enhance hearing, vision, mobility, or communication of the elderly and disabled people. According to an article published in the Assistive Technology Blog (ATB) in September 2016, there are around 7.7 million new cases of dementia reported each year. The number of people suffering from dementia is expected to increase to 135.5 million by 2050. Devices such as clocks and reminders, fall detectors, activity monitors, intercom, and computer aids assist patients suffering from dementia.

The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market was valued at US$ 16,141.4 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Market Dynamics- Drivers

Increasing geriatric population is driving growth of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market

Increasing geriatric population around the world is expected to drive growth of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market during the forecast period. According to the report ‘An Aging World: 2015’ by the U.S. Census Bureau, geriatric population i.e. people aged 65 years and above, is expected to increase from 8.5% of the global population in 2015 to 12% in 2030. Asia and Latin America are expected to account for rapidly aging population. Moreover, Latin America and Asia are expected to witness significant market growth during the forecast period.

Initiatives of government and independent agencies favorably shaping the elderly and disabled assistive devices market scenario

Proactive initiatives regulatory authorities are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), only 5%–15% of the population in low and middle-income countries, who are in need of elderly and disabled assistive devices, have access to them. Therefore, WHO along with its collaborating centers is working towards improving accessibility of elderly and disabled assistive devices to better cater to the patient population. Few of this initiatives include:

Organizing regional and country workshops, meetings, and seminars

Creating a database on availability of appropriate assistive devices and technologies

Developing normative guidelines

Providing assistance for development of national policies and programs on assistive devices and technologies with a focus on human resource development

Furthermore, on the basis of discussion in the 66th World Health Assembly, held in 2013, the WHO prepared a comprehensive global disability action plan for 2014 – 2021. Under this plan, WHO intends to improve access to health services and programs, extend rehabilitation, habilitation, assistive technology, assistance and support services, and support research on disability and related services. Such global initiatives are indirectly promoting adoption of assistive devices and are encouraging manufacturers to develop innovative elderly and disabled assistive devices.

Regional players are intensifying the competition in the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market

Major companies in the market are involved in various growth strategies such as mergers and acquisition, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in September 2016, Sonova Holding AG acquired AudioNova, a Netherlands-based hearing aid manufacturer. This acquisition helped Sonova to strengthen its presence in Europe, by doubling the existing number of retails stores. Sonova Holding AG is implementing a vertically integrated business model by offering customized solutions to individual customers by expanding the number of retail stores.

Similarly, other market leaders are anticipated to cement their distribution channels to capitalize on the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market potential.

Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market - Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market include: Sunrise Medical LLC, GN ReSound Group, Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Hearing Technologies, and William Demant Holding A/S and other prominent players.

