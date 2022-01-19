Sleep Aids Market Top Players Business Value Stated US$ 118,825.4 Mn at a CAGR of 5.7% By 2027 | Merck & Co., Pfizer,

Sleep Aids

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sleep Aids Market is a broad research dependent on industry, which examines the escalated structure of the present market all around the world. Planned by the sufficient orderly system, for example, SWOT investigation, the Sleep Aids market report demonstrates an aggregate appraisal of overall business overview.

Sleep aids are just any natural herbs or drugs that will help a person sleep better. There are some sleep aids that are designed to treat severe insomnia, but there are also a number of ones that are used for those who simply need help with getting to sleep at night. Some change the normal body rhythms of the human body so that a person may feel completely sleepy or even out of breath when they wake up. Sleep is one of the chief aspects of good health and is a crucial part of how the body heals itself after a day's activities. It is an important tool in how to live a longer life span and may even be able to slow the aging process down.

It should be noted that there are some sleep aids that carry with them some fairly significant risks of side effects. These include things such as lower blood pressure and heart rate, and can lead to problems while you are taking the medication or after you stop taking it. Many of these side effects occur because of some of the ingredients that are contained within the medication. There are some herbs and other natural substances that are known to have a higher risk of causing side effects, and these are usually not included with prescription medications.

The global sleep aids market is estimated to account for US$ 80,814.7 Mn in terms of value and is expected to reach US$ 118,825.4 Mn by the end of 2027.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Major players in the global sleep aids market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, ResMed Inc. launched AirFit F30i, its first tube-up full face CPAP mask.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐀𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global sleep aids market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, ResMed Inc. launched ResMed MaskSelector, a digital tool for remote CPAP mask fittings.

Moreover, R&D in pharmaceuticals for a sleep-related indications is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in May 2020, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. closed a joint venture transaction for collaboration in the field of developing pharmaceuticals for a sleep-related indication.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Major players in the global sleep aids market are focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2019, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. announced topline results from its Phase IIa clinical study that demonstrated positive endpoints for THX-110, a combination of dronabinol (? -9-tetrahydracannabinol and CannAmide (palmitoylethanolamide), for treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

The global sleep aids market was valued at US$ 80,814.7 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 118,825.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2027, owing to increasing adoption of sleep apps. For instance, in May 2020, Kaiser Permanente Corporate Office Headquarters announced it has added Calm, an app for mindfulness meditation and sleep, to its digital self-care portfolio.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global sleep aids market, owing to increasing geriatric population. For instance, according to The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, over a third of the population in Asia Pacific is expected to be 60 years or older by 2050.

Insomnia held dominant position in the global sleep aids market in 2019, accounting for 30.1% share in terms of value, followed by sleep apnea and restless legs syndrome, respectively. According to the study, ‘Prevalence of Sleep Disturbance and Hypnotic Medication Use in Relation to Sociodemographic Factors in the General Japanese Adult Population’ published in 2020, in the Journal of Epidemiology, prevalences of insomnia (INS), difficulty initiating sleep (DIS), difficulty maintaining sleep (DMS), poor perceived quality of sleep (PQS), and hypnotic medication use (HMU) were 17.3%, 8.6%, 12.9%, 17.8%, and 3.5% in males and 21.5%, 12.6%, 16.2%, 20.2% and 5.4% in females.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐀𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

Product recalls are expected to hinder growth of the global sleep aids market. For instance, in December 2019, Health Canada announced to recall a variety of U-Dream herbal sleep aids due to presence of a substance similar to zopiclone, which has side effects that include drowsiness, dizziness, memory loss, hallucinations and sleep driving.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐀𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the global sleep aids market include, Cadwell Laboratories, Inc., Compumedics Limited, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Pfizer, Inc., ResMed Inc., Sanofi S.A.,Sommetrics, Inc., SleepMed, Inc., Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐀𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Major players in the global sleep aids market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2020, Sommetrics, Inc., a provider of products for the treatment of airway obstruction during sleep and in acute care settings, announced that its quality management system has been certified to the rigorous ISO 13485:2016 standard.

