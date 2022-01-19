Sales of Liquid Paper Dyes in the U.S is Expected to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 250 Mn
EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Liquid Paper Dyes to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.
The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Liquid Paper Dyes. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Liquid Paper Dyes Market across various industries and regions.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Liquid Paper Dyes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Liquid Paper Dyes
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Liquid Paper Dyes, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Liquid Paper Dyes Market.
The global Liquid Paper Dyes market is slated to experience modest growth through 2021 and beyond, with worldwide revenue having surpassed US$ 950 Mn as of 2020. A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that paper dye revenues will increase at a decade-long CAGR of over 2%.
Sales of Liquid Paper Dyes in the U.S, surpassed US$ 250 Mn by 2020-end, attributed to rising personal hygiene concerns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This bucked initial scepticism about prevailing apprehensions about the region’s performance amidst a global crisis.
Key Market Segments Covered
Application
Liquid Paper Dyes for Packaging & Boards
Liquid Paper Dyes for Coated Paper
Liquid Paper Dyes for Writing & Printing
Liquid Paper Dyes for Tissues
Liquid Paper Dyes for Other Applications
Form
Powdered Liquid Paper Dyes
Liquid Liquid Paper Dyes
Type
Sulphur Liquid Paper Dyes
Direct Liquid Paper Dyes
Acid Liquid Paper Dyes
Basic Liquid Paper Dyes
Region
North America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape
Key paper dye manufacturers are leveraging multiple growth strategies, including product launches, capacity expansion via strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and undertaking R&D initiatives.
In 2017, Archroma presented its Cartasol® and Cartaren® paper dye product ranges at the Paperex 2017 to highlight its solutions and expertise to enhance both optical and functional properties of board and paper, in response to EU regulations setting extremely low limits for diethanolamine (DEA) and triethanolamine (TEA) in dyed paper and board products.
In 2018, BASF SE and Solenis signed an agreement to combine the former’s paper wet-end and water chemicals business with the latter. The objective of this move was to create a customer-focused global solutions service for paper and water treatment clients, encompassing a broad range of businesses.
According to the World Health Organization, mortality rates from communicable diseases have registered a significant decline in the past 20 years. While pneumonia and other lower respiratory infections claimed many lives in 2019, it was much lesser compared to 2000. Also, tuberculosis-related deaths have also fallen drastically. This is mostly an outcome of increased consciousness regarding personal hygiene, prompting consumers to purchase tissue papers, toilet papers and other paper products, driving demand for Liquid Paper Dyes.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
By application, Liquid Paper Dyes for packaging & boards to expand at nearly 5% CAGR through 2031
Prominent end users to largely prefer basic dyes, with the segment expanding at a CAGR of nearly 3%
Sales of direct dyes and sulphur dyes to jointly expand at over 4% CAGR through 2031
By form, liquid Liquid Paper Dyes to hold sway, expanding at nearly 4% CAGR in the long run
The U.S. Liquid Paper Dyes market was valued at above US$ 250 million in 2020, amid high uptake across e-Commerce
Prospects likely to appear highly optimistic across China, expanding at 4% CAGR to surpass US$ 400 million
“As demand for flexible and lightweight packaging increases, industries are incorporating paper-based packaging solutions, inclining demand for Liquid Paper Dyes across key regions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
- How much is the Liquid Paper Dyes market worth at present?
The global Liquid Paper Dyes market is growing steadily and was valued at above US$ 950 Mn as of 2020-end.
- What will be the demand outlook for Liquid Paper Dyes for the 2021-2031 forecast period?
The Liquid Paper Dyes market is anticipated to cruise at over 2% CAGR, topping US$ 1 Bn valuation by 2031.
- What was the last 5-year CAGR for the sales of Liquid Paper Dyes?
The market for Liquid Paper Dyes expanded at approximately 2% CAGR across the historical period 2016-2020.
- What is driving uptake of Liquid Paper Dyes across key application areas?
Rising popularity of paper-based packaging and demand for personal hygiene products are boosting paper dye sales.
More Valuable Insights on Liquid Paper Dyes Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Liquid Paper Dyes, Sales and Demand of Liquid Paper Dyes, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
