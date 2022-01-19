Collaborative Robotic Systems Market 2022 | SWOT Analysis, Market Shares, Revenue and Future Growth

Allied Analytics

Increasing demand for performing tasks requiring higher payload capacity is expected to contribute to the rising demand.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ability to work in tandem with the human workforce in an absolutely safe manner, growing demand for automation in industries, and the falling prices of computer processing capacities & sensors drive the global collaborative robotic systems market. However, the slow rate of cycle time impedes market growth. Low prices of collaborative robots and higher returns on investments offer a major opportunity for market expansion.

Robots are programmed & designed to operate autonomously, wherein collaborative robots operate simultaneously with humans. Such robots are designed to help humans as a guide in specific works such as home labs, offices, farms, hospitals, and warehouses. Collaborative robots are lighter in weight, easy to assemble, and can work side by side with humans sans hampering the safety of the human. These robots are flexible in nature that allows to handle repetitive and short run tasks along with ergonomically difficult tasks.

Key players - ABB, FANUC INDIA Private Limited., KUKA, Universal Robots A/S., Alfa Auto. Machinery Co., Ltd, DLR, ENGEL, Hans Hundegger AG, iRobot Corporation., and OMRON ADEPT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

The global collaborative robotic systems market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, and region. Based on application, it is divided into material handling, general assembly, painting, inspection, and welding. End users included in the report are automotive, electrical, electronics & semiconductors, rubber & plastic, and food & beverage. Based on region, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

