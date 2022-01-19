Organ Transplant Market 2022 Strong Development By Major Eminent Players, Research Analysis 2028 | OrganOX, WorldHeart,

Organ Transplant

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organ Transplant Market is a broad research dependent on industry, which examines the escalated structure of the present market all around the world. Planned by the sufficient orderly system, for example, SWOT investigation, the Organ Transplant market report demonstrates an aggregate appraisal of overall business overview.

𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Organ transplant is a surgical procedure where a damaged or dysfunctional organ is removed and replaced with a donor’s organ. The healthy organs implanted into a receiver’s body are obtained from alive or dead donor or from an animal of the match. In some cases artificial organs are also used for transplantation. Kidney transplants, as well as heart, pancreas, liver, intestine, and lung transplants are the most common organ transplants performed globally. Two organ transplants can also be performed such as heart and lung transplant, kidney, and pancreas transplant.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Rising prevalence of organ failure is expected to augment growth of the global organ transplant model. For instance, in 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation reported around 119,873 organ transplantations are registered every year.

Growing awareness of organ donation is expected to propel growth of the organ transplantation market during the estimate period. Market players depend on organ donations as they collect, store and supply these organs. Therefore, growing awareness regarding organ donation is likely to create lucrative environment of growth opportunities for the players

Furthermore, rise in the number of chronic disease, habits of drinking and smoking causing organ failure are also expected to drive growth of the global organ transplant market. For instance, as reported by Health Resources and Services Administration, the U.S. had 117,829 patients on the waiting list of organ transplantation till May 2017, out of which 97,610 patients were waiting for kidney transplant. However, number of transplantation procedure performed between January and April 2017 was just 11,061.

Moreover, factors such as improved surgical methods and treatment strategies to grow survival rate, introduction of novel techniques such as anti-infective and immunosuppression to reduce the risk or organ rejection are as well expected to boost growth of the global organ transplantation market. For instance, in September 2015, Arthrex Inc. announced the launch of ArthroFlex Acellular Dermal Matrix, a new orthobiologic product that is designed for capsular reconstruction. This product allows retention of its growth factors and native collagen scaffold and elastin allows transplant to be successfully incorporated into the receiver.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Factors such as high cost of transplantation procedure, inadequate reimbursement, strict regulation around transplantations, smuggling and shortage of organs are expected restrict growth of the global organ transplant market.

Market taxonomy:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲.

By organ type:

• Kidney

• Heart

• Lungs

• Liver

• Intestine

• Others

By region:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global organ transplant market is regionally divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East Asia Pacific, and Africa.

Among regions, North America and Europe are expected to witness strong growth in the organ transplant market due to high rate of success of organ transplant procedures, development of technologies in medical and drugs related to transplantation. For instance, in May 2016, Immucor, Inc., introduced kidney Solid Organ Response Test, kSORT, which is a molecular gene expression assay for measuring immune response of a kidney recipient to forecast graft injury or organ rejection.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Major players active in the organ transplant market comprise TransMedic, Terumo Co., OrganOX, Preservation solution, Waters Medical systems, Jarvik Heart Incorporated, Organogenesis Incorporated, Transplant Biomedical, and WorldHeart Co.

