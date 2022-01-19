Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market Recent Trends, Future Growth and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market Trend – Increase in technological developments

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world.

The global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market is highly fragmented, with major, medium, and new entrants accounting for significant market share.Some key factors driving market growth are increasing initiatives to drive awareness about benefits and advantages of advanced prosthetics, government and NGO-funded programs and activities related to these solutions and deployment, as well as rising investments in the healthcare sector worldwide, among others.

The global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market is projected to reach a market size of USD 5.43 Billion by 2028 at a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market growth are increasing initiatives to drive awareness about benefits and advantages of advanced prosthetics, government and NGO-funded programs and activities related to these solutions and deployment, as well as rising investments in the healthcare sector worldwide, among others.

Market Segment;

The global Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.

Research Methodology :

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Colfax Corporation acquired DJO Global Inc. Colfax Corporation is an American corporation manufacturing welding, air and gas handling equipment, and medical devices.

Stationary prosthetics and exoskeletons are fixed; a patient cannot remove them as per convenience, while mobility prosthetics are easily removable and reattached.

Europe accounts for a significant share in the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market revenue. Advancements in robotics and Artificial Intelligence technologies, and increasing investments in the healthcare sector are key factors driving growth of the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia are major revenue contributors to growth of the market in Europe currently, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Top key vendors in Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market include are:

ReWalk Robotics, AlterG Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Cyberdyne Inc., DJO Global Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Blatchford Group, Ossur hf, and Willow Wood Global LLC. among others.

Key questions answered in the report :

What will be the Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market ?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market growth?

Emergen Research has segmented the global Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market Are:

Aplication, mobility, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

Lower Limb

Upper Limb

Full Body

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Orthotic and Prosthetic Centers

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market

