Canada Nano-enabled Packaging for Food and Beverage market Growth with 8.3 % CAGR Predicted till 2020 - 2027 | CMI

Canada Nano Enabled Packaging For Food And Beverage Market

The growing need for food products with longer shelf-life is driving the growth of the Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverage market.

Market Dynamics:

The growing need for food products with longer shelf-life is driving the growth of the Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverage market. Moreover, the rising need for eliminating waste and conventional packaging materials as they are incapable of increasing shelf-life of the food product which leads to food wastage is also fostering the growth of the market. The rising prevalence of various food-borne diseases is creating the need for reducing food contamination especially during transportation is further anticipated to accelerate the growth of Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverage market. For instance, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada estimate that between 11 and 13 million Canadians suffer from illnesses caused by foodborne bacteria every year.

The nano-enabled packaging for the food and beverage industry has been successful in meeting these demands. These new advanced packaging can be customized to meet the needs and requirements of consumers, as well as provide better and effective distribution and packaging systems to the industries. As more companies adopt this novel and advanced technology for their business, increasing demand for nano-enabled packaging for food and beverage is expected in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies covered as a part of this study includes, Closure Systems International, Inc., Silgan Plastic Closure Solutions, Bericap GmbH and Co KG, Global Closure Systems, AptarGroup, Inc., Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Amcor Limited, O.Berk Company, LLC, Blackhawk Molding Co. Inc., and Tecnocap S.p.A.

Growing consumer spending on the packaged food product such as bakery products are again anticipated to stimulate the growth of the market. According to The University of British Columbia, in Canada per capita expenditure on baked goods increased from $146.7 (USD) in 2013 to $153.5 (USD) in 2017. Thus, the growing demand for packaged food is expected to propel market growth.

The increasing focus of the government of Canada to improve the agriculture sector in the country will also favor the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2017, Canadian governments have invested over CAD$17.6 million into 690 projects that are working towards building a more robust, sustainable, and profitable Canadian agriculture sector.

Increasing demand for packaged food or processed food is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market. For instance, in March 2020, Campbell Soup Company (a U.S.-based food processing company) increased its soup production in response to increasing demand for canned soup in the U.S. However, consumers are avoiding fresh produce products such as dairy and meat, owing to an increased likelihood of multiple human touchpoints before reaching the shelves.

Detailed Segmentation:

Canada Nano-enabled Packaging for Food and Beverage Market, By Application:

Bakery Products

Beverages

Dairy

Fruit and Vegetables

Meat Products

Prepared Foods

Others

Canada Nano-enabled Packaging for Food and Beverage Market, By Technology:

Active Packaging

Controlled Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

