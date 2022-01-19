A2 Milk market exhibiting a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period (2019-2027) | The a2 Milk Company Limited

A2 Milk Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A detailed report on Global A2 Milk Market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global A2 Milk , including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for dairy items along with massive use of A2 milk in preparation of milk powder, butter, yogurt, cheese, and ghee is expected to propel the growth of the A2 milk market. For instance, in June 2020, Heritage Foods launched a new product, A2 milk, on the occasion of World Milk Day. The product, with a 90-day shelf life, is available at leading modern retail stores, e-commerce platforms, selected standalone, and selected Heritage Parlors in 500 ml packs.

Due to the emergence of COVID-19, the demand for functional beverages is also increasing as a result of growing consumer spending and health consciousness, which, in turn, is also expected to fuel the growth of the A2 milk market. Moreover, increasing awareness among people about the health benefits of A2 milk and A2 milk based products in myriad countries around the world is expected to augment the growth of the A2 milk market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global A2 milk market include Jersey Dairy, The a2 Milk Company Limited, Dairy Farmers, Pura, Fonterra, MLK A2 Cow Milk, Amul, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players operating in the A2 milk market are Jersey Dairy, Amul, MLK A2 Cow Milk, Fonterra, Pura, Dairy Farmers, The a2 Milk Company Limited, Heritage Foods, and Enfamil.

In September 2020, Enfamil launched Enfamil Premium A2 Infant Formula containing the A2 milk proteins and omega-3 protein DHA, a key building block in brain and eye development.

In October 2018, Nestle launched an A2 beta-casein protein infant formula product in Australia and New Zealand.

In February 2018, Nestle introduced Illuma Two Stage 3, an infant formula product containing A2 beta-casein protein, to the Chinese market.

Market Taxonomy:-

On the basis of nature, the global A2 milk market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of product form, the global A2 milk market is segmented into:

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of packaging, the global A2 milk market is segmented into:

Glass Bottles

Carton Packaging

Plastic Bottles & Pouches

Cans

