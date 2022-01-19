Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market Size – USD 1.16 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.8%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart wi-fi power strip market size is expected to reach USD 4.95 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.8%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Substantial increase in market revenue can be attributed to growing adoption of smart homes and home automation devices, increasing compatibility of power strips with virtual assistants such as Alexa, Cortana, Siri, or Google Assistant, improved Wi-Fi connectivity for home and office settings, and rising focus on safety of smart home appliances.

Smart wi-fi power strips market are increasingly being used to control and monitor smart home devices and appliances remotely. These devices help ensure the safety and maintenance of smart home devices and decrease the chances of malfunction or damage. These electric strips are Wi-Fi enabled and feature built-in surge protection that keeps sensitive electronic appliances safe during sudden power surges caused by extreme weather conditions. Smart wi-fi power strips are equipped with advanced voice control features, energy monitoring features, and smart outlets with in-built USB ports.

The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world.

The global smart wi-fi power strip market comprises distributions channels including online channels and offline stores. The online channels segment emerged as the leading segment in terms of revenue in 2020. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the easy availability of smart wi-fi power strips on various online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and eBay and increasing preference for online shopping due to greater convenience and availability of options, as well as good offers and discounts.

Top key vendors in Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market include are:

Felion Technologies Company Limited (Vocolinc), D-Link Corporation, ConnectSense, Aracky, Belkin, Lasco, Lanberg, Teckin, Acme, Gosund, myLumii, Lexsong, and LeFun are some of the top companies operating in the global smart wi-fi power strip market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market Are:

Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Indoor power strip

Outdoor power strip

Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Online channels

Offline Stores

Market Segments

The global Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.

Regional Bifurcation of the Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market

