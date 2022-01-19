Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Trends Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2020 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Trends – Changing education approach due to pandemic restrictions

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ed-Tech and smart classroom market size is expected to reach USD 274.63 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business. Key factors driving market revenue growth include restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, easy access to high-speed Internet, and rising penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. Initiatives by governments of various countries to encourage and spread awareness about e-learning programs is another factor driving market growth.

The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to dominate other regional markets in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to robust presence of key players in countries in the region. Advanced academic infrastructure and high awareness about e-learning platforms among individuals and learners in countries in the region is a key factor driving market growth.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market ?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market’s growth?

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

In November 2020, the foundation and matching software solutions from xRM.com LLC was acquired by Anthology with an aim to compete in higher education CRM.

In May 2020, Open P-TECH was launched by IBM and provides access to e-learning in cyber security, AI, and cloud computing.

In April 2020, Blackboard launched Blackboard Unite, which is a remote e-learning solution with effective management system, mobile app, implementation, and service kit.

Top key vendors in Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market include are:

Apple, Cisco, Blackboard, IBM, Dell, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Instructure.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Are:

Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interactive Projectors

Interactive Displays

Education System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Learning Management System

Student Information System

Classroom Assessment System

Classroom Collaboration System

Classroom Management System

Document Management System

Student Response System

Talent Management System

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

Regional Bifurcation of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segments :

The global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market

