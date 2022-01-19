Current Transducer Market Research Report 2022: Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Share, Size, Opportunities and Forecast, Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in Global Current Transducer Market are ABB, LEM, Johnson Controls, NK Technologies, Veris, Texas Instruments, Phoenix Group, IME, Siemens, CR Magnetic, Honeywell, Infineon, Allegro, Hobut, and Melexis.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Current Transducer Market is expected to drive the growth and is owing to curb the carbon emission most of the countries shifted towards renewable sources like solar and wind energy to meet energy demand. Also, the high adoption of electric vehicles across the world. Increasing use of industrial automation by industries to increase productivity.

Adoption of renewable sources of energy like solar, wind, etc. to curb carbon emission and meet the energy crisis shows a positive outlook for the current transducer market.

Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in an upcoming report titled, “Current Transducer Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Technology (Open Loop, Closed Loop), By Application (Inverter & Converter, UPS & SMPS, Battery management, Motor Drive, Others), By End-user (Industrial, Renewable, Automotive, Residential & Commercial, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029”.

COVID-19 Impact-

The global pandemic has severely impacted several industries and markets. However, the Current Transducer market remains potentially unscathed from the impact of the global pandemic. The pandemic had a short-term negative impact on the market growth due to the implementation of stringent lockdowns and curfews that restricted trade and travel globally. However, the energy consumption across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors remained potentially high and helped maintain a constant demand. The market is anticipated to witness strong growth post-pandemic.

Segmentation-

On the basis of Technology, Application, End-user, and Geography.

Report Coverage-

The Current Transducer Market report features a comprehensive analysis of the prospected market.

The report provides insights into the political and economic scenarios of the market.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the growth potential, demographics, and capabilities of the market.

The report analyses the current and upcoming investment opportunities in the market.

The report highlights strategies for growth in the upcoming years.

The Current Transducer Market report also analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Regional Analysis-



The global current transducer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the above regional segmentation. High population which creates massive demand for electronics devices, including household appliances. Owing to the increase in the adoption of renewable resources like solar energy, wind energy, etc. to meet the energy crisis. A country like China is dominated by manufacturing industries and using the advanced industrial automation system to enhance productivity.

Also, the Fastest adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in the region tends to grow in the current transducer market. In Europe, owing to increasing investment for renewable sources of energy like solar and wind to curb the carbon emission. This resulted in an increase in the number of installation of solar and wind energy-producing plants. Also, Countries like Germany and Russia are using advanced technology like integrated sensors are using in electric vehicles.

Key Industry Development

In July 2019, BME has announced that to begin manufacturing new electric mini at its British factory. This growth in the electric vehicle market help to enhance the current transducer market.





