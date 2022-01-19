Die Casting Machines Market Size, Share, Growth & Analysis- 2026 | Global Industry Insights with Top Leading Players

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Die Casting Machines Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor in the global die casting machines market, followed by Europe and North America. By type, the hot chamber die casting machine segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and gravity die casting machine is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the its installation in the automotive industry.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Die Casting Machines Market by Type, Material, and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global die casting machines market size was valued at $3,633.6 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $4,978.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5426

In terms of end-user, the transportation segment has secured the highest die casting machines market share in 2018, and mechanical & manufacturing equipment segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period owing to technical innovations, and increase in emphasis on the construction and other industrial sectors, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key market players in developing economies.

Factors such as growing market for light weight vehicles and increase in adoption of high pressure die casting (HPDC), owing to technological advancements fuel the die casting machines market growth. Moreover, many automotive component producers utilize aluminum die casting machines to manufacture lightweight aluminum cast parts, which are used in automotive assembly. This growing trend of producing light weight metals in the automotive industry, coupled with the growth in automobile sales boost the demand for die casting machinery.

Key Market Players:

Agrati - AEE Srl

Bühler AG

Dynacast

Idra srl

Italpresse Gauss

Oskar Frech GmbH + Co. KG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd

Toyo Machinery & Metal Co.,Ltd.

UBE

Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5426

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging die casting machines market trends and dynamics.

In-depth die casting machines market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the die casting machines market share is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global die casting machines market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the die casting machines industry.

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5426

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.