Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 4900 Block of Central Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Monday, January 17, 2022, in the 4900 block of Central Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 8:47 pm, the suspect approached the victim, in the parking lot, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video https://youtu.be/1jO08HnyLSc

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.