Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1800 Block of L Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in the 1800 block of L Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:50 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 22 year-old Luis Arias, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

