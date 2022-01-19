Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, January 16, 2022, in the 4900 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:03 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/RvTZOZnEw7M

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.