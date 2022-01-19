Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 400 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, January 7, 2022, in the 400 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:36 am, the suspects gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/oh05cPjEUf0

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.