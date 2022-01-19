Certified Divorce Coach and Collaborative Divorce Expert Dr. Joyce Fine to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Too often, people who are divorcing get caught up in intense emotions that prevent them from being able to think clearly about how to move forward successfully in their lives. When divorce decisions are driven by emotional reactions such as fear, guilt, shame, or rage rather than by a focus on what is best for each person involved, chaos and conflict ensue.

As a licensed Clinical Psychologist, trained Divorce Mediator, Certified Divorce Coach, and Collaborative Divorce Facilitator, Dr. Joyce Fine works with couples to facilitate the healthiest divorce possible for them and their families. She encourages her clients to use their thinking skills, rather than acting from an emotional state when making critically important decisions.

“I want to help people have the best divorce possible,” says Dr. Fine. “As a divorce coach, I think of myself as a thought companion. When people are making these colossal decisions about their family and how to split their finances and how to get along with each other in the future, I can help them make decisions from a thoughtful place rather than out of emotional reactivity.”

Dr. Fine is divorced herself, and the experience was emotionally damaging for her children. According to Dr. Fine, about 23 percent of divorces become high conflict, meaning the parents have trouble working together on their children’s behalf.

“I'm an advocate for children,” says Dr. Fine. “When people get divorced, they're often really hurting. They're feeling angry, sad, embarrassed, betrayed. I can understand that pain, but that's not good for their children.”

As a clinical psychologist for 25 years, Dr. Fine says the best interests of the children is of paramount importance.

“Research shows that divorce is difficult for children no matter what,” says Dr. Fine. “The parents' ability to divorce with as little conflict as possible will have significant impact on outcomes for the children's mental health and their ability to have their own healthy relationships in the future.”

Additionally, Dr. Fine also works as a Collaborative Divorce Facilitator, divorce mediator and a child custody evaluator.

“The couples who choose Collaborative Divorce want to be informed about what their legal rights are, but they want to make their decisions based on what is best for the family,” says Dr. Fine. “When you're sitting across the table from someone you loved, someone you married, someone you had children with, it's harder for people to be stubborn or nasty or hide behind their attorney. That's the point of collaborative divorce: bringing people together to work out their family business.”

“I’m grateful that my clients allow me to step into the inner-most chambers of their hearts and souls to help them do this well,” says Dr. Fine.

Dr. Fine is currently working with a colleague on a book about divorce entitled Move Out, Move On, Move In, a road map to ending a marriage and beginning a new family with a new marriage.

