Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Size Forecast [2022-2028] | is Projected to Reach USD 41.99 Billion, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3 %

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global multiple sclerosis drugs market size is set to gain traction as many leading pharmaceutical companies are conducting clinical trials to discover innovative and effective therapies for the treatment of this immune disorder. For instance, in December 2020, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declared the results of its phase 3 clinical trials on ADS-5102, for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a published report, titled, “Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 26.05 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 41.99 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period.

Industry Developments

August 2020 - Novartis launched its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved subcutaneous injection Kesimpta (ofatumumab), for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).

January 2020 - Bristol Myers Squibb launched Zeposia. This drug is one of the economical drugs available in the market for MS patients.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 41.99 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 27.38 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Drugs, Route of Administration, end-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Disruption in Supply Chain of Manufacturers to Negatively Impact the Market Shift towards Monoclonal Antibodies for Treatment to Boost the Market Significant RD Investment to Boost the Market





COVID-19 Pandemic: Disruptions in Supply Chain and Production Delays to Hinder Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the multiple sclerosis drugs market growth as it has caused some disruption in the supply chain of several major players operating in the multiple sclerosis drugs industry. For example, Biogen reported that one of its major drugs named TECFIDERA used for the treatment of multiple sclerosis witnessed a decline of 13% in 2020 as compared to the previous year. This decline was seen as a DMT based approach for the treatment of MS that has an adverse effect on COVID-19 patients. These factors are expected to moderately impact the market growth.





Proactive Measures Taken by Governments to Strengthen the Market Growth

As the prevalence of MS is increasing at an alarming rate, governments are aiding the market by campaigning about different treatment options available. In June 2018, for instance, the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) announced recommendations for the use of beta interferons such as Avonex, Betaferon, Extavia, Rebif. These steps taken by government agencies will fuel the market in the upcoming years.

Despite government interference, the cost of drugs for multiple sclerosis remains a major challenge for the growth of the market. From 2013 to 2018, the price was increased by more than US$ 20,000. Thus, increased prices of the drugs will add to the economic burden owing to the rise of out-of-pocket expenses.

Availability of Monoclonal Antibodies for MS Treatment to Favor Market Growth

Monoclonal antibodies, as the name suggests, are clones of a specific antibody, which are developed as multiple sclerosis drug treatments. Their most notable feature is that they can tailor the immune system response to MS by binding to specific, targeted proteins on the body’s normal cells. Thus, these antibody treatments can be designed to deliver a highly specific effect in a patient. More importantly, there is growing availability of monoclonal antibodies, with some treatments being more widely used than others. For instance, Roche’s Ocrevus antibody, which binds to and destroys B-cells, has been extensively adopted as an MS treatment since it received FDA approval in 2017. Similarly, Sanofi’s Lemtrada, which binds to proteins on white blood cells, has been available in the market since 2014, when it secured clearance from the FDA. Rising popularity of monoclonal antibodies is, therefore, proving critical in fueling the multiple sclerosis drugs market growth.





Immunomodulators to Dominate the Market Owing to New Drug Launches

By drug class, the market is divided into immunomodulators, immunosuppressants, interferons, and others. Out of these, immunomodulators dominated the market in 2020 owing to new drug launches such as Mayzent.

On the other hand, immunosuppressants are also expected to see a substantial rise as the drug MAVENCLAD is characterized with long-term efficacy for the treatment of MS





List of Key Players Covered in the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Report:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, U.S.)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Petah Tikva, Israel)

Merck & Co., Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Basel, Switzerland)

Biogen (Massachusetts, U.S.)





