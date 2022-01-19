Global Ventilator Market Report [2022-2028] | to Reach USD 9.13 Billion with 5.0% CAGR

Ventilator Market: Investments on Development of Novel Technology to Help Hamilton Medical AG, Medtronic, and Getinge AB Hold Prominent Share

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “ Ventilators Market ”, size is estimated to gain momentum on account of the increasing number of ICU admissions that require mechanical ventilation. This is further attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases that requires critical care equipment such as incubators, ventilator, and other devices. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Ventilator Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Adult, and Pediatric & Neonatal), By Interface (Invasive, and Non-invasive), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”, offers a comprehensive overview of the market. According to this report, the value of the market was USD 2.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.13 billion by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 5.0% between 2020 and 2027.

Key Industry Developments of the Market Include:

March 2020 – NKV-550 Series was launched by Nihon Kohden for patients irrespective of their age, admitted in the critical care units.

April 2020 – RespirAD portable ventilator was launched by Biodesign Innovation Labs for taking care of coronavirus patients.





Drivers & Restraints-

Advent of New Mechanical Ventilators will Add Impetus to Market

A ventilation machine provides artificial or mechanical respiration to a patient suffering from any chronic disease. The current COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the number of patients requiring intensive and critical medical aid. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports an estimate of about 4.7 million people suffering from COVID-19 all over the world as per May 18, 2020. Therefore, a rise in the number of critical care unit cases is a significant factor in propelling the ventilator market growth. In addition to this, the rising disposable incomes of people and their willingness to spend more on advanced healthcare services have encouraged the improvement and up-gradation of healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities. This is also adding impetus to the market.

On the negative side, the complications associated with using ventilator such as nosocomial pneumonia, bronchopleural fistula, pneumothorax, and others may result in gastric problems, cardiac output, alkalosis, and renal impairment, thereby, hampering the overall market.

Nevertheless, the continuous investments by players on new mechanical ventilators, especially for patients undergoing cardiovascular interventions are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the future.





Segment:

Adult Segment to Emerge Dominant Attributed to High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases among Adult Population

Based on segmentation by type, the market is bifurcated into adult and paediatric & neonatal segments. Among these, the adult segment earned the highest ventilator market share in 2019. This is accountable to the high prevalence of chronic diseases among adults as compared to their younger counterpart.

Invasive Segment to Emerge Dominant Attributed to their applications in ICU with chronic diseases

Based on segmentation by interface, the market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive segments. Among these, the invasive segment held a dominant share in 2019. This is accountable to the rising application of invasive ventilator in ICU’s for the patients admitted with chronic respiratory diseases, neurological disorders and others.





Regional Analysis-

North America Emerged Dominant Accountable to Highest Number of Critical Care Patients

Regionally, North America generated USD 0.88 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and emerged dominant. Factors responsible for this dominance include the rising number of patients admitted to intensive care and critical care units every year. Additionally, the reimbursement policies offered by the governments of Canada and the U.S. are also aiding in the expansion of this regional market.

On the other side, the second-largest market share is earned by Europe on account of the increasing adoption of mechanical ventilation support systems. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit significant growth in the coming years on account of a rise in the development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable incomes of people, and their willingness to spend on better medical facilities.

Competitive Landscape-

Dominant Players Focusing on Developing Novel Technologies for Advanced Ventilators

Currently, Hamilton Medical AG, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Getinge AB are holding 40% or more shares in this market. This is owing to their strong focus on research and development of novel technology in the advanced ventilators. Other players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to maintain their positions in the market.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

GE Healthcare

Hamilton Medical AG

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Getinge AB

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Other vendors





Global Ventilator Market Segmentation :

By Type

Adult

Pediatric & Neonatal

By Interface

Invasive

Non-invasive

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)





