Plumbing Components Market Demand, Trend, Growth Opportunities, 2020–2027 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Plumbing Components Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plumbing components include fittings, manifold, pipes and valves that are installed in plumbing connection in combination with sanitary equipment to complete the operation. Residential segment includes plumbing components installed in bathrooms or toilets and kitchens of single houses or bungalows, flats, townships and private owned buildings. Plumbing components used in kitchens, toilets or bathrooms in hotels, malls, offices and public places are considered under non-residential category.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Plumbing Components Market by Application, End User and Product: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global plumbing components market size accounted for $58.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $78.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6942

Renovation of old bathrooms and kitchens in residential and non-residential buildings and new construction projects are driving the plumbing components market. Also, damaged or broken components are also needed to be replaced and thus, increase the sales of plumbing components. Further, some of the renovation work is also done when the houses, bungalows or flats are sold and the new owner wishes to redecorate the house.

Moreover, the global COVID-19 pandemic has made a negative impact on the construction industry. Many of the new construction and renovation projects were put on hold. Manufacturing and transportation has been affected which has eventually created negative trend on the global plumbing components market in 2020.

Key Market Players

Aalberts N.V. (Lasco Fittings)

Central States Industrial

Finolex Industries Ltd.

McWane, Inc.

Morris Group (Acorn)

Mueller Industries

NupiIndustrieItaliane S.p.A.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd.

Turnkey Industrial Pipe & Supply Inc.

Uponor Corporation

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6942

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging plumbing components market trends and dynamics.

In-depth plumbing components market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Plumbing components market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the plumbing components market industry.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.