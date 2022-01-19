MDOT and MITA embraces equity and inclusion with new DBE trucking contract process

Contact:

Agency:

Michael Frezell, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-281-6519Transportation

Fast facts: - A new contracting process is being developed for DBE trucking companies working on MDOT projects. - MDOT will collect the number of DBE trucking companies, types of trucks, and locations and post that information on a public website. - The goal is to attract a more diverse group of trucking companies on MDOT projects.

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association (MITA) are moving forward to develop a new change in construction contract framework to include disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE) trucking companies as subcontractors. MDOT will collect roster data from DBE truckers and post to a public website the number of DBE trucking companies, types of trucks, and work locations, making it easier for DBE truckers and other contractors to connect and do business together. The new subcontracting requirement will allow MDOT to track information on DBE truckers on construction contracts. The goal of this process will be to attract a more diverse group of trucking companies to the MDOT marketplace.

"I want to thank MITA for providing their valuable feedback in developing this process," State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said. "We hope companies will be comfortable with this process and it will provide DBE trucking companies and the industry as a whole a greater sense of financial security and better information about their agreements with MDOT construction contractors. It also is anticipated this process will result in paperwork reduction in the future as MDOT will be automating the systems to streamline its procedures."

Trucking companies are an integral component of the site preparation team for roads, buildings, and bridge projects, for both new construction and demolition. These companies haul dirt, rocks, sand, gravel, building materials, and demolition debris to and from work sites and suppliers.

"MITA is committed to initiatives that improve the MDOT DBE Program and will support the department with their implementation of these substantive changes," said MITA Executive Vice President Rob Coppersmith.

MDOT's DBE Program is a federally required program designed to ensure that firms owned and controlled by minorities, women, and other socially and economically disadvantaged persons have the opportunity to grow and become self-sufficient through participation in federally funded MDOT contracts. Each year, DBE companies must submit a report to MDOT to maintain their certification. Contact Lisa Thompson, MDOT Office of Business Development administrator, at 517-335-1708 or ThompsonL@Michigan.gov for more information.