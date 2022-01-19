Rapid Adoption of IoT Across Different Industry Verticals for Producing Smart and Connected Devices to Boost eSIM Market
With the constant evolution of smart connected devices in every industry vertical, the need for centralized manageable network-connected devices is rising rapidly. For managing devices, the need for remote connectivity is increasing. For sustaining this requirement, the number of manufacturers of smart devices is increasing rapidly.
eSIMs are becoming increasingly popular, as they allow users to manage all connected devices, including cars, mobile phones, wearables, medical devices, and others from a remote location. eSIMs are becoming increasing popular among smart device manufacturers, as these SIMs have ‘Machine to Machine’ capabilities and also remote provisioning.
Global eSIM market survey sheds light on the important growth dynamics expected to prevail across the assessment period 2022-2032
Global eSIM Market: Segmentation
The global eSIM market is segmented on the basis of the vertical, application, and region.
Segmentation Based on Vertical:
On the basis of vertical, the eSIM market is segmented into automotive, manufacturing, consumer electronics, and others. The vertical segment is considers verticals which are using eSIMs as a part of the products that they are manufacturing.
Segmentation Based on Application:
On the basis of application, the eSIM market is segmented into the types of devices or products in which eSIMs are an integrated part. Based on application, the eSIM market is segmented into phones, wearables, medical, automotive, smart homes, tablets, laptops, and others.
Key questions answered in eSIM Market Survey Report:
What is the current scenario and key trends in eSIM Market?
What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base?
What are the key categories within the eSIM segments and their future potential?
What are the major eSIM Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?
What is the eSIM Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?
Global eSIM Market: Industry Key Players
Examples of some of the key players in the global eSIM market include
Gemalto
Stmicroelectronics
Sierra Wireless
NXP Semiconductors
Singtel
Giesecke & Devrient
Deutsche Telekom
Telefónica
NTT Docomo Inc.
eSIM manufacturers are continuously focusing on innovations in their products. This strategy is followed by key vendors for sustaining themselves in the increasing global competition.
The eSIM market report will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:
Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the eSIM market
Identification of eSIM market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market
Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global eSIM market and offers solutions
Evaluation of current eSIM market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.
Global eSIM Market: Region Wise Outlook
Considering the revenue generation from the sales of eSIMs, North America holds a significant market share due to its rapid adoption of eSIMs by smartphone manufacturers and smart device manufacturers across different industry verticals. Industries including automotive sector, energy and utilities, and others in European countries are adopting eSIMs to sustain the rapidly changing industry requirements for delivering connected devices to consumers.
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
eSIM Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
eSIM Market Survey and Dynamics
eSIM Market Size & Demand
eSIM Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
eSIM Sales, Competition & Companies involved
