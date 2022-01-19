Roche launches cobas® 5800, a new molecular diagnostics system to expand access to testing and improve patient care
EINPresswire.com/ -- - Infectious diseases, such as those infections transmitted via respiratory, sexually and transplant, are becoming increasingly difficult to manage and represent an ever-growing medical need for millions of patients worldwide.
- Access to accurate and reliable diagnostic tests help clinicians improve patient care, limit healthcare spending and contribute to protecting public health.
- The cobas® 5800 System is a compact new addition to the Roche Molecular portfolio, providing efficiency, simplicity and timely results to laboratories of all sizes so clinicians can quickly determine the best treatment strategies for their patients.
Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the launch of the cobas® 5800 System, a new molecular laboratory instrument, in countries accepting the CE mark. Testing is one of the first lines of defence to protect a patient’s general well-being and is vitally important in quickly guiding their treatment. The cobas® 5800 System helps address challenges that laboratories are facing from an increase in patient testing, reimbursement complexities and the need for a more diverse testing menu while providing meaningful and timely results.
“The cobas® 5800 System is a potential gateway to access where it is needed the most. Patients in Africa face barriers to access throughout their healthcare journey. Among the most pressing barriers are awareness, diagnostics, funding and healthcare capacity",1 said Sandra Orta, Corporate General Manager South Africa & Head of Management Center Sub-Saharan Africa Roche Diagnostics.
Orta adds, “We are pleased that we can now offer a compact, fully-automated molecular system to help address the high demands on labs through greater efficiency, optimised workflows and cost savings, enabling them to deliver quality patient care and doing now what patients need next.”
The cobas® 5800 system, the newest member of the Roche Molecular Work Area, is built upon the innovation of the cobas® 6800 and cobas® 8800 systems, making molecular testing accessible to more patients around the world. Roche anticipates receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval during Q3 2022.
About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.
Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.
Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).
The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.
For more information, please visit www.roche.com.
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
*Walkaway time is dependent on the number of tests performed and number of runs initiated (under continuous testing conditions >96 tests per shift, walkaway time may be between 4 - 8 hours).
**May vary based on assay availability in your country.
References:
1. https://www.roche.co.za/content/dam/rochexx/roche-co-za/roche-brochure-/Roche%20SA%20Corporate%20Brochure.pdf
Kerry Oliver
- Access to accurate and reliable diagnostic tests help clinicians improve patient care, limit healthcare spending and contribute to protecting public health.
- The cobas® 5800 System is a compact new addition to the Roche Molecular portfolio, providing efficiency, simplicity and timely results to laboratories of all sizes so clinicians can quickly determine the best treatment strategies for their patients.
Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the launch of the cobas® 5800 System, a new molecular laboratory instrument, in countries accepting the CE mark. Testing is one of the first lines of defence to protect a patient’s general well-being and is vitally important in quickly guiding their treatment. The cobas® 5800 System helps address challenges that laboratories are facing from an increase in patient testing, reimbursement complexities and the need for a more diverse testing menu while providing meaningful and timely results.
“The cobas® 5800 System is a potential gateway to access where it is needed the most. Patients in Africa face barriers to access throughout their healthcare journey. Among the most pressing barriers are awareness, diagnostics, funding and healthcare capacity",1 said Sandra Orta, Corporate General Manager South Africa & Head of Management Center Sub-Saharan Africa Roche Diagnostics.
Orta adds, “We are pleased that we can now offer a compact, fully-automated molecular system to help address the high demands on labs through greater efficiency, optimised workflows and cost savings, enabling them to deliver quality patient care and doing now what patients need next.”
The cobas® 5800 system, the newest member of the Roche Molecular Work Area, is built upon the innovation of the cobas® 6800 and cobas® 8800 systems, making molecular testing accessible to more patients around the world. Roche anticipates receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval during Q3 2022.
About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.
Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.
Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).
The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.
For more information, please visit www.roche.com.
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
*Walkaway time is dependent on the number of tests performed and number of runs initiated (under continuous testing conditions >96 tests per shift, walkaway time may be between 4 - 8 hours).
**May vary based on assay availability in your country.
References:
1. https://www.roche.co.za/content/dam/rochexx/roche-co-za/roche-brochure-/Roche%20SA%20Corporate%20Brochure.pdf
Kerry Oliver
The Lime Envelope
+27 11 467 9233
email us here