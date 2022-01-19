Simplotel bags Startup India award for best startup in travel sector for 2021
The National Startup Awards 2021 was held by Startup India on January 16, 2022. The Govt of India-led initiative selected 46 winners out of 2,177 applicants.
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a global provider of technology solutions for hotels, has been awarded the best startup in the travel sector for 2021 by Startup India, an initiative of the Government of India. There were 2,177 applications across 15 sectors & 49 sub-sectors. The Bengaluru-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, was one of the three winners out of 67 contestants in the travel & hospitality space.
Simplotel won the award for its hotel e-commerce technology — a website and booking engine solution — that has proven to grow direct bookings for over 2,000 customers across 21 countries.
Simplotel’s hotel ecommerce solutions offer independent hotels with technology that was so far available only to the large aggregators. Its solutions provide independent hotels with technology that tracks the visitor’s journey on the website and personalizes the web experience for the visitor — the system will also automatically nudge visitors who abandon the booking process, to return to the website to complete the transaction.
“It is a validation of our mission of simplifying the lives of hoteliers across the world. I would like to thank all our customers, partners, and internal & external stakeholders for their constant faith & support which have helped us in winning this prestigious award. I would also like to congratulate and thank the Government of India for providing such a forum that encourages the spirit of entrepreneurship,” said Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO, Simplotel.
The event was organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and was chaired by Shri. Piyush Goyal (Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles). In a symbolic impetus to the country’s growing startup ecosystem, honorable Prime Minister of India Shri. Narendra Modi also announced January 16 as National Startup Day.
