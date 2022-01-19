Data Center Colocation Market Size Expected to Reach USD 120.54 Billion at CAGR of 13.1%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Data Center Colocation Market Size – USD 45.93 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.1%, Growing demand for secure, scalable, and reliable infrastructure

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing data traffic and demand for efficient data management are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global Data Center Colocation Market is expected to reach USD 120.54 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Datacenter colocation provides two major advantages, namely scalability and improved operational efficiency. It lets enterprises to better allot their budgets to activities that are crucial to the functioning of their core business, while still having the option for improvement when the need for upgradation arises. For instance, 365 Data Centers provides right-sized colocation facilities in 10 key cities all over the U.S. This offers small and medium-sized data colocation options that local presence, yet can be accessed nationally through all leading carriers.

Renting space in a data center colocation facility enables organizations to keep complete control over IT hardware without the concern associated with incurring high cost storing, powering, securing, and cooling the servers in house. The benefits provided by the colocation providers to scale up the storage capacity while cutting down on maintenance and security costs is offering businesses especially, small & medium-sized enterprises substantial advantage enabling them to concentrate their efforts on achieving core business goals.

A significant factor driving the market growth of data center colocation is the reduction of CAPEX (capital expenditure) on physical infrastructure and the growing adoption of cloud computing, which results in lowering implementation and maintenance cost. By deploying data center colocation services businesses can effectively manage their process, including data recovery and secure back-up system. Datacenter colocation offers flexibility to downscale or upscale enterprise technology as per the demand; thus many enterprises are opting for data center colocation services.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By type, retail colocation contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 12.7% in the forecast period. The market dominance of this segment is owing to the fact that retail colocation providers can accommodate enormous footprints while providing on-site staff, managed services, and carrier and cloud connectivity.

• By organization size, large enterprises dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 12.4% in the forecast period. Reductions in OPEX and the ability to emphasize IT capabilities on core business, by data center colocation allows large organizations to maximize the potential within their companies.

• By industry vertical, the healthcare sector is forecasted to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.7% in the forecast period. Increasing digital innovations and technological advancements are augmenting the growth of data in the healthcare industry. Several healthcare departments are gathering data from clinical trials and several outpatient records to analyze and derive meaningful insights from the collected data.

• The market in the North America region held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 12.6% in the forecast period. The increasing demand from the end-user industries, as well as rapid increase in data traffic, are the factors causative of the growth of the market in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global data center colocation market on the basis of type, organization size, industry vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Retail Colocation

• Wholesale Colocation

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• IT & Telecom

• Energy

• Government

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Regional Outlook (USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Advantages of Data Center Colocation Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Data Center Colocation industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Data Center Colocation market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.