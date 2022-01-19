E-Publishing Market Size Expected to Reach USD 48.90 Billion at CAGR of 8.4%, By 2027: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

E-Publishing Market Size – USD 25.37 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.4%, Increase in demand for the E-Books in Education & Research End-Use Vertical

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An elevated in demand has been ascertained in the E-Publishing platform owing to the lockdown situation and less preference on the conventional physical book or newspapers. Availability of the internet and IoT devices has helped in overall market enforcement.

The global E-Publishing market is forecast to reach USD 48.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global E-Publishing Market is growing predominantly as both the readers and authors of books, newspapers, and magazines have long been appreciating the electronic media of content consumption and deliberately started using these owing to the global lockdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The online presence of the press & newspaper companies helped them retain their valuable readers. Besides, book authors & publishers who faced prominent constraints in publishing the physical books, can gain the customers using the e-books platforms. Advancements in the e-reading devices, print on demand (POD), and e-ink efficiencies are some of the subordinate factors playing a significant role in driving the market forces. Besides, a growing digital learning platform is the key propelling ingredient for the inclination towards the e-book services as a significant amount of the customers who stepped into the e-learning platform are now adopting the e-books services replacing the conventional physical books.

Prominent global players who once invested heavily in the e-books platform are now outperforming many traditional book publishers companies. Amazon, Apple, Google who have some of the largest consumer base with direct interaction, have increasingly observed the requirement of the more and more books from all the genres that already have a significant user base, are highly demanded to have the presence as an e-book. Besides this, these companies have made way for fresh authors to publish their books and gain a prominent customer base to compete with the traditional publishers.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has directly hit the offline bookselling and book pushing industries. In the global lockdown scenario, many book publishers that deal in physical book printing and selling have faced restrictions in both the ways of printing and selling thee books. The same situation has been followed in the newspaper companies during the epidemic.

Key participants include Amazon, Google LLC, Apple, Inc., Pearson Education, Lulu Publishing, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Inc., Rakuten Kobo Inc., The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times Company, and Scribd, Inc., among others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2960

Further key findings from the report suggest

• On 23rd April 2020, Highsense Infotech., a Chinese multinational consumer electronics manufacturer, is all set to launch the world’s first color e-ink device. E-ink device is certainly the most convenient device for the e-book or e-magazine reading. E-ink for its obvious characteristics such as less eye-straining and extra-long battery compared to any other mobile devices, is being extensively researched and innovated to deliberately replace the conventional books and e-book reading on the tablets or mobile phones.

• The core purpose of the tablet devices is that it offers a bigger screen and portability at the same time. Most tablet users opted for this type of mobile device is to consume media at a larger screen compared to mobile phones. Now that tablets are becoming budget-friendly and availability of the more eye-friendly display technologies like OrganicLED (OLED) and IPS (In-Panel Switching) LCD in tablets have significantly increased the e-book and e-magazine users.

• The fictional genre of e-books & e-magazines have been trendy and growing with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, as many new age authors have started emphasizing on the science fiction. Science fiction lets us imagine fighting off and spend all the impossibilities that confront, and no wonder in the modern era of technological advancements all those high-tech fictions have been a major interest of both the teenagers and adults.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/e-publishing-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global E-Publishing Market on the basis of the genre, business model, type, end-use verticals, and region:

Genre Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Educational

• Fictional

• Sports

• Business

• Comedy

• Historical

• Romance

• Suspense & Thriller

• Memoir

• Personal Grooming & Motivational

• Miscellaneous

Business Model Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Periodic Subscription

• Pay Per Read

• Pay Per Copy

• Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• E-Books

• E-Papers

• E-Magazines

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Common Individuals

• Education & Research

• Business Research

• Press Reference

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2960

Benefits of Purchasing Global E-Publishing Market Report:

• Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

• Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

• Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.

• Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.

• Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Finally, all aspects of the E-Publishing market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.