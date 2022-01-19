Wearable Patient Sensor Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Reports And Data

The rise in usage and awareness of medical wearable sensors due to faster detection of physical discomfort or disfunction in health is driving the market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wearable Patient Sensor market is forecast to reach USD 63.67 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Wearable sensors in this statement commit to the sensors which are used in smart medical wearable devices. For a better perception of various components of this pharmaceutical industry, the business has been classified as position sensors, inertial sensors, medical-based sensors, motion sensors, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, and others. Others are the level of sensors like humidity sensors and gas sensors. Based on the application, the other section includes smart headwear, neckwear, and based on end-users, the other group.

The advance in wearable sensors for infants rise in-home, and remote patient monitoring is rapid variations in sensor technology are the significant drivers impelling the market growth. However, privacy and security are some of the essential features of wearable sensor devices, and higher power usage is the major constrains of the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, producers are quickly changing their practice & purchasing priorities to meet the required demand of a pandemic. Each of the segments and its sub-segments is looking at the overall view of the market mentioned above. Market forecasts will provide in-depth insight into industry parameters by accessing growth, consumption, upcoming market trends, and various price fluctuations. With the rise in the number of people suffering from chronic diseases, the overall spending on healthcare facilities is increasing, thereby raising the pressure for a constant watch for alternative options to provide better health care at an affordable cost.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Fitbit, Inc, Verily Life Sciences, Cyrcadia Asia Limited, Karnak (US), VitalConnect, Minttihealth, OMRON Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, among others.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Wearable Patient Sensor market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The wearable sensors market accounted for USD 10.28 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2019 to 2027

• The Smart Wristwear segment is anticipated to grow significantly and is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period

• The Smart Body wears segment dominated the market in 2019 and is forecasted to reach an estimated USD 17.83 million in 2027.

• The consumer vertical emerged as the dominant segment and is anticipated to generate revenue of over USD 14.26 million by 2027.

• The growing demand for wearable sensors in defense is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

• North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Numerous enterprises and several new players have been investing in advanced sensor products. The market in this region is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.7% over the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Wearable Patient Sensor market on the basis of Type, Application, End-User, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Motion Sensors

• Medical-Based Sensors

• Image Sensors

• Position Sensors

• Pressure Sensors

• Inertial Sensor

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Smart Wristwear

• Smart Glasses

• Smart Bodywears

• Smart Footwears

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Consumer End-users

• Healthcare End-users

• Enterprise End-users

• Industrial End-users

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Wearable Patient Sensor market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

