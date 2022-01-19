RDX Sports x Tony Ferguson partner up for a 2nd Year in 2022

RDX is proud to announce it's continued partnership with Tony Ferguson in 2022 The Fight is Real - RDX Sports RDX - Giant Inside

12/21 – Ending the Year strong, starting the next even stronger. The Darce Knight rises again.

While blades'n'shades or the Darce Knight is known for his creative violence. Who is OUTSIDE the cage – is just as stunning. This man puts it on the line every time for his fans, friends and foes." — Dawood Mahmood Head of Brand Sponsorships & Partnerships

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Champ Stuff(?) Only”. Only one athlete in the world uses that term. If you’re an MMA fanatic (or a casual) then you’ve figured it out. RDX Sports is proud to partner, once again, with the holder of the longest win streak in the UFC’s Lightweight division, the man who saved sports during the first wave of lockdowns when the world stood still. At a time where all you’d see, read or hear on the news was grim, death and destruction, a glimmer of hope appeared. They sent the signal – and the Darce Knight answered.Stoked to announce once again, the epitome of toughness, courage, and determination. The other half of MMA’s most coveted Unicorn Fight vs Khabib Nurmagomedov (5 times missed).He is the man, the myth, the legend, Tony ‘El – Cucuy’ Ferguson . The boogie man.“We love the energy Tony brings. He’s got that varsity mindset, a unique personality, and possibly the most dangerous skill set in all of MMA. If he’s not slicing and dicing with elbows and punches he’s throwing up Darce Chokes from all angles. There’s just no where safe when it comes to him in the octagon. But while blades’n’shades or the Darce Knight is known for his creative violence. Who is OUTSIDE the cage – is just as stunning. This man puts it on the line every time for his fans, friends and foes. He single handedly got an entire event a bump in their salaries. Gave the current Champ a chance to come up in the rankings. Took fights no one else wanted. Tony is a legend and has earned the title of being one of the baddest men on the planet.”- Dawood Mahmood Head of Brand Sponsorships & PartnershipsHaving this relationship with one of the greatest combat sports athletes in the world has definitely helped bring eyeballs to RDX Sports – USA , a difficult challenge in itself given the over saturated competitive scape in the Americas.Tony’s standing in the MMA World - the US and especially Latino audiences has really helped bolster the brand and bring much love towards the Combat Sports and Fitness giant considered no.1 in the UK & Europe. He brings two continents together every time he fights.His unbreakable, relentless and persistent attitude is exactly the type of spirit that RDX Sports, as a brand and force of the industry looks to instill in terms of offering, service and value additions.The brand philosophy: Move – Improve – Evolve IS the tale of Tony. The story of every individual on Earth looking to achieve more than what the odds permit. To be our best possible versions, we have to keep striving and inching towards the challenging task of self-improvement. As a collective, if we are to stand a chance – to beat the odds, we must aim to move together as one force to achieve a newer-self that is sustainable, beneficial and inspirational for generations to come.

