Surgical Drains Market Is Projected To Reach $3,075.1 Million By 2030, Growing At A CAGR of 4.1% | Size, Share & Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Surgical Drains Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

The global surgical drains market size was valued at 2,054.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,075.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. Surgical drains are implants that allow removal of fluid and/or gas from a wound or body cavity. Surgical drains are tubes placed near surgical incisions in the post-operative patient, to remove pus, blood or other fluid, preventing it from accumulating in the body. Surgical drains are placed in an abscess to speed recovery from a localized infection, or in a cyst or seroma, to remove collected fluids and cells.

Growth of the surgical drains market is majorly driven by rise in chronic diseases and increase in the number of surgeries has also resulted in the growth of the market due to the increasing usage of these devices in various applications. Furthermore, increase in geriatric population and technological advancements made in the field of surgical drains and focus of manufacturers on developing advanced and innovative tubes are the key factors driving the growth of surgical drains market.

The global surgical drains market is segmented based on product, type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into open surgical drainage systems and closed surgical drainage market. By type, it is classified into active drains and passive drains. The application segment includes general surgery, cardiac & thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, obstetric/gynecological surgery, and other surgeries. Depending on end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers & clinics. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America was the largest shareholder in the surgical drains market in 2020, owing to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government regulations for product type commercialization are the major factors driving the growth of the surgical drains market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, due to the increasing penetration of healthcare companies that are investing heavily in the region.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the surgical drains market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

• It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

• Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global surgical drains market include, such as ConvaTec Group Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnsons (Ethicon Inc), Medline Industries Inc, B Braun Redax S.P.A, Romsons Group Private Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company(C.R.BARD, INC.) and Stryker Corporation.

