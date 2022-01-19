Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Registering At A CAGR of 14.9% From 2021 to 2030| Insights, and Key Drivers

North America garnered the highest revenue in 2020; however, LAMEA is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market" report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

The healthcare interoperability solutions market size was valued at $5,320.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $21,544.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030. Interoperability in healthcare refers to timely and secure access, integration and use of electronic health data so that it can be used to optimize health outcomes for individuals and populations. As populations around the world age and people live longer, interoperability and data sharing are going to become increasingly critical for delivering effective healthcare.

The major factors driving the healthcare interoperability solutions market are adoption of cloud technology related to healthcare services. Electronic health record data is increasing rapidly, and therefore, it is difficult to store the bulk data on the local storage devices, as there is chance of losing essential data.

However, increase in concerns regarding the patient data safety & security acts as a restrain to the market. Safeguarding the patient information is a great challenge for healthcare companies, due to increase in cyber-attacks globally. According to the Insurance Information Institute organization, 47% Americans experienced financial identity theft in 2020 and there were 4.8 million identity theft and fraud reports received by the FTC in 2020. Such factors hamper the growth of the market.

The healthcare interoperability solutions market is segmented on the basis of level, deployment, end-user and region. By level, the market is segregated into foundational, structural and semantic. On the basis of deployment, the market is divided into cloud-based and on-premise. On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Key Benefits:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the healthcare interoperability solutions market.

• In-depth healthcare interoperability solutions market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

• Extensive analysis of the healthcare interoperability solutions market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

• A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The healthcare interoperability solutions market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

• The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market include Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Infor, InterSystems Corporation, Jitterbit, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Orion Health and ViSolve Inc.

