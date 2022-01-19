Surgical Robotic Systems Market Is Expected To Reach $ 15,010.3 Million By 2027 | Scenario Analysis, Impact Analysis

Surgical Robotic Systems Market

North America accounted for highest revenue generating region in terms of revenue, in 2019 with around 52.9% share of the global surgical robotic systems market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Surgical Robotic Systems Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

The surgical robotic systems market size was valued at $ 5,341.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $ 15,010.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Robotic surgery is a minimally invasive type of surgery that uses robotics to perform surgical procedures. Such robotic systems are operated by surgeons and are made of miniaturized surgical instruments placed on robotic arms, allowing surgeons to conduct the operation accurately.

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7192

Since the past few years, surgical robots have undergone a paradigm shift due to technical developments in the fields of 3D imaging, high-definition microscopic cameras, data recorders, data processing devices, motion sensors, remote navigation systems, robotic-controlled catheters and other medical-use accessories.

The increasing need for automation in the healthcare sector and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the major factors driving the surgical robotic systems and procedures market. In addition, a rise in incidences of colorectal cancer, neurological disorders, gynecological diseases among others, is expected to boost the adoption of robotic surgical systems. Surgical robotic systems offer less post-surgical complications and reduce labor cost.

The global surgical robotics systems market is segmented into component, application and region. Based on component, the market is segmented into systems, accessories, and services. The based on application is segmented into gynecology surgery, urology surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7192

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic, which started from Wuhan city of China, has widely spread across the globe. This pandemic has disrupted growth in many economies across various domains. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems worldwide, so many hospitals and trauma center services are no longer open for public services, owing to safety measures imposed by governments. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to impact positively on the global surgical robotic systems market during the forecast period. In many hospitals around the world, non-emergent surgeries were put on hold as hospitals were transformed into COVID centers. COVID-19 has put a virtual halt to elective surgeries, robotic-assisted surgeries are beneficial to support of critical patients, owing benefits over open surgery and often over conventional laparoscopy surgeries. COVID-19 pandemic has given a boost to robotic-assisted surgeries and many systems have been installed in developing countries in the last few months.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global surgical robotic systems market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the surgical robotic systems market growth is provided in the report.

• The surgical robotic systems market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

• Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2027 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing surgical robotic systems market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the key segments of the surgical robotic systems industry helps to understand the application and products of surgical robotics that are used across the globe.

• Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the surgical robotic systems market.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global surgical robotics systems market include Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Titan Medical Inc., Transenterix, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Globus Medical, Inc, Medtronic Plc., Siemens Ag (Siemens Healthineers), Smith & Nephew and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7192

Other Trending Reports:

Anti-Snoring Treatment Market

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

About Us

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

