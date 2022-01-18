Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offenses: 1500 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offenses that occurred on Sunday, January 16, 2022, in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:20 am, the suspect gained entry into two establishments at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and this video:

https://youtu.be/2LlawiTioVk

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.