Mekong Delta seafood exports boom despite pandemic

VIETNAM, January 19 -

Workers process shrimp for export in Cà Mau Province. Photo sggp.org.vn

MEKONG DELTA – Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta provinces managed to beat the seafood export targets last year.

Sóc Trăng and Cà Mau provinces both topped US$1billion mark.

Võ Văn Chiêu, director of the Sóc Trăng Department of Industry and Trade, said exports exceeded the target by 28 per cent and increased by 14.8 per cent from the previous year to $1.28 billion.

Shrimp accounted for $1.03 billion, a 22.9 per cent increase, which is a good sign in the context the economy still faced many difficulties due to the pandemic, he said.

Huỳnh Quốc Việt, chairman of the Cà Mau Province People's Committee, said exports were worth $1.1billion, with shrimp accounting for a lion’s share.

To maintain the growth momentum, the province needed to develop infrastructure, especially for inter-provincial linkages and connecting with seaports, he added. – VNS