Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Completes Lease to Stretch Zone at Shops at La Palmera

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydia Longoria-Moon, retail specialist with Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., completed a lease to Stretch Zone in the Shops at La Palmera located at 4938 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX. Lydia represented the Tenant in the lease with Direct Retail Partners (Landlord). Direct Retail Partners is a Dallas based privately held and operated commercial retail real estate firm that specializes in the development, operations and marketing of shopping centers.

Stretch Zone founder Jorden Gold has pioneered the practitioner-assisted stretching industry over the last 20 years. With patent-pending equipment and a differentiated stretch methodology, Stretch Zone offers a low cost, turnkey, rapid go to market strategy in a segment that serves young and old, active and inactive, competitive and elite, with a virtually limitless demographic base. There are 135 locations across 27 states.

About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.

