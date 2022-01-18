Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

AZERBAIJAN, January 18 - 18 january 2022, 19:55

On January 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

During the phone conversation, they hailed the successful development of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, and discussed prospects for the strategic partnership.

The heads of state praised the recent contacts between Russia and the United States, the stabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan, and discussed the ongoing processes around Ukraine.

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia exchanged views on regional security issues.

