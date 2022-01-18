SB309 in Asm: Placed on calendar 1-20-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-01-18

WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to renumber and amend 250.15 (1); and to create 250.15 (1) (b), 250.15 (2) (d), 440.01 (1) (ab), (bm), (dg) and (hm) and 440.17 of the statutes; Relating to: funding for free and charitable clinics and defining telehealth. (FE)