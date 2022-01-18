Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,037 in the last 365 days.

SB412 in Asm: Placed on calendar 1-20-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-01-18

WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to amend 49.45 (9r) (a) 7. c., 146.81 (1) (es), 146.997 (1) (d) 4., 146.997 (1) (d) 5., 155.01 (7), 252.14 (1) (ar) 4p., 440.03 (9) (a) (intro.), 440.03 (9) (a) 2., 440.03 (13) (b) (intro.), 440.03 (13) (c), 440.15, 446.01 (1v) (h), 448.956 (1m), 448.96 (4) and (6), 448.961, 448.968 (2) (intro.), 450.10 (3) (a) 5. and 451.02 (1); and to create 14.89, 440.03 (11m) (c) 2r., 448.96 (1n) and (1o) and subchapter XI of chapter 448 [precedes 448.987] of the statutes; Relating to: ratification of the Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Calendar

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb412

You just read:

SB412 in Asm: Placed on calendar 1-20-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-01-18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.