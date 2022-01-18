SB412 in Asm: Placed on calendar 1-20-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-01-18

WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to amend 49.45 (9r) (a) 7. c., 146.81 (1) (es), 146.997 (1) (d) 4., 146.997 (1) (d) 5., 155.01 (7), 252.14 (1) (ar) 4p., 440.03 (9) (a) (intro.), 440.03 (9) (a) 2., 440.03 (13) (b) (intro.), 440.03 (13) (c), 440.15, 446.01 (1v) (h), 448.956 (1m), 448.96 (4) and (6), 448.961, 448.968 (2) (intro.), 450.10 (3) (a) 5. and 451.02 (1); and to create 14.89, 440.03 (11m) (c) 2r., 448.96 (1n) and (1o) and subchapter XI of chapter 448 [precedes 448.987] of the statutes; Relating to: ratification of the Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)