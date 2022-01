WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to amend 20.437 (1) (kz), 48.48 (8p), 48.569 (1) (d), 48.623 (1) (intro.), 48.623 (2) (c), 48.623 (3) (a), 48.623 (3) (d), 48.623 (6) (am) (intro.) and 48.623 (6) (bm) (intro.); and to create 48.623 (3) (e) and 48.623 (7) (f) of the statutes; Relating to: subsidized guardianship payments. (FE)