WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to amend 440.88 (3m), 457.02 (5), 457.02 (5m) and 961.385 (2) (cm) 1. (intro.) of the statutes; Relating to: advanced practice social workers and independent social workers treating substance use disorder as a specialty. (FE)
Status: A - Calendar
Important Actions (newest first)
AB686 in Asm: Placed on calendar 1-20-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-01-18
