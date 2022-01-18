SB425 in Asm: Placed on calendar 1-20-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-01-18

WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to amend 200.35 (14) (title), 200.35 (14) (a) 2. and 200.35 (14) (b); and to create 200.35 (14) (a) 2. b., 200.35 (14) (d) 3m. and 200.35 (14) (h) of the statutes; Relating to: authorization for metropolitan sewerage districts containing a first class city to finance and construct a dredged material management facility located in the city of Milwaukee. (FE)