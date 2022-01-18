Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,040 in the last 365 days.

SB425 in Asm: Placed on calendar 1-20-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-01-18

WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to amend 200.35 (14) (title), 200.35 (14) (a) 2. and 200.35 (14) (b); and to create 200.35 (14) (a) 2. b., 200.35 (14) (d) 3m. and 200.35 (14) (h) of the statutes; Relating to: authorization for metropolitan sewerage districts containing a first class city to finance and construct a dredged material management facility located in the city of Milwaukee. (FE)

Status: A - Calendar

Important Actions (newest first)

History

Date / House Action Journal
6/23/2021 Sen. Introduced by Joint Committee on Finance 380
6/23/2021 Sen. Read first time and referred to Joint Committee on Finance 380
6/23/2021 Sen. Public hearing held  
6/23/2021 Sen. Executive action taken  
6/23/2021 Sen. Report passage recommended by Joint Committee on Finance, Ayes 14, Noes 0 380
6/23/2021 Sen. Available for scheduling  
6/29/2021 Sen. Placed on calendar 6-30-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) 399
6/30/2021 Sen. Read a second time 402
6/30/2021 Sen. Ordered to a third reading 402
6/30/2021 Sen. Rules suspended 402
6/30/2021 Sen. Read a third time and passed 402
6/30/2021 Sen. Senator Carpenter added as a coauthor 401
6/30/2021 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged 402
7/1/2021 Asm. Received from Senate 392
7/13/2021 Asm. Fiscal estimate received  
1/18/2022 Asm. Read first time and referred to committee on Rules  
1/18/2022 Asm. Placed on calendar 1-20-2022 by Committee on Rules  

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb425

You just read:

SB425 in Asm: Placed on calendar 1-20-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-01-18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.