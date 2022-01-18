SB425 in Asm: Placed on calendar 1-20-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-01-18
WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to amend 200.35 (14) (title), 200.35 (14) (a) 2. and 200.35 (14) (b); and to create 200.35 (14) (a) 2. b., 200.35 (14) (d) 3m. and 200.35 (14) (h) of the statutes; Relating to: authorization for metropolitan sewerage districts containing a first class city to finance and construct a dredged material management facility located in the city of Milwaukee. (FE)
Status: A - Calendar
Important Actions (newest first)
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|6/23/2021 Sen.
|Introduced by Joint Committee on Finance
|380
|6/23/2021 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Joint Committee on Finance
|380
|6/23/2021 Sen.
|Public hearing held
|6/23/2021 Sen.
|Executive action taken
|6/23/2021 Sen.
|Report passage recommended by Joint Committee on Finance, Ayes 14, Noes 0
|380
|6/23/2021 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
|6/29/2021 Sen.
|Placed on calendar 6-30-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)
|399
|6/30/2021 Sen.
|Read a second time
|402
|6/30/2021 Sen.
|Ordered to a third reading
|402
|6/30/2021 Sen.
|Rules suspended
|402
|6/30/2021 Sen.
|Read a third time and passed
|402
|6/30/2021 Sen.
|Senator Carpenter added as a coauthor
|401
|6/30/2021 Sen.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|402
|7/1/2021 Asm.
|Received from Senate
|392
|7/13/2021 Asm.
|Fiscal estimate received
|1/18/2022 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to committee on Rules
|1/18/2022 Asm.
|Placed on calendar 1-20-2022 by Committee on Rules
