SB332 in Asm: Referred to committee on Rules - 2022-01-18
WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to renumber and amend 103.68 (2); to amend 103.24 and 103.66 (2); and to create 103.68 (2) (bm) of the statutes; Relating to: the employment of minors.
There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,038 in the last 365 days.
WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to renumber and amend 103.68 (2); to amend 103.24 and 103.66 (2); and to create 103.68 (2) (bm) of the statutes; Relating to: the employment of minors.