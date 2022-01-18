Submit Release
AB846 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2022-01-18

WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to repeal 94.55 (2t), 961.11 (4g), 961.14 (4) (t), 961.32 (2m), 961.38 (1n), 961.41 (1) (h), 961.41 (1m) (h), 961.41 (1q), 961.41 (3g) (e), 961.571 (1) (a) 7., 961.571 (1) (a) 11. e., 961.571 (1) (a) 11. k. and L. and 967.055 (1m) (b) 5.; to renumber and amend 115.35 (1), 961.01 (14) and 961.34; to amend 20.115 (7) (gc), 49.148 (4) (a), 49.79 (1) (b), 59.54 (25) (title), 59.54 (25) (a) (intro.), 66.0107 (1) (bm), 111.35 (2) (e), 114.09 (2) (bm) 1. (intro.), 114.09 (2) (bm) 4., 157.06 (11) (i), 289.33 (3) (d), 349.02 (2) (b) 4., 961.41 (1r), 961.41 (1x), 961.41 (3g) (c), 961.41 (3g) (d), 961.41 (3g) (em), 961.47 (1), 961.48 (3), 961.48 (5), 961.49 (1m) (intro.), 961.571 (1) (a) 11. (intro.), 971.365 (1) (a), 971.365 (1) (b), 971.365 (1) (c) and 971.365 (2); and to create 16.282, 20.115 (7) (ge), 20.192 (1) (t), 20.255 (2) (r), 20.435 (1) (r), 20.437 (3) (r), 20.505 (1) (t), 20.566 (1) (bn), 20.835 (2) (eq), 25.316, 48.47 (20), 66.04185, 73.17, 77.54 (71), 94.56, 94.57, 100.145, 108.02 (18r), 108.04 (5m), 111.32 (9m), 111.32 (11m), subchapter IV of chapter 139 [precedes 139.97], 157.06 (11) (hm), 238.139, 250.22, subchapter VIII of chapter 961 [precedes 961.70] and 973.016 of the statutes; Relating to: legalizing recreational marijuana, granting rule-making authority, making an appropriation, and providing a penalty. (FE)

