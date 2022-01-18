AB847 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2022-01-18
WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to amend 6.275 (1) (f), 6.32 (4), 6.33 (4), 6.33 (5) (a) 1., 6.36 (1) (d), 6.36 (1) (e), 6.47 (6), 6.47 (7) (b), 6.48 (1) (d), 6.48 (2) (b), 6.50 (2), 6.50 (2g), 6.50 (2r) (g), 6.50 (3), 6.50 (4), 6.50 (5), 6.50 (6), 6.50 (7), 6.50 (10), 6.56 (3), 6.56 (4) and 7.23 (1) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: removing ineligible voters from the official voter registration list. (FE)
Status: A - Campaigns and Elections
Important Actions (newest first)
