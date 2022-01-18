Submit Release
AB850 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rural Development - 2022-01-18

WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to create 20.370 (9) (pq) and 23.199 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a Mississippi River erosion control revolving loan program, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Rural Development

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab850

