AB852 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation - 2022-01-18

WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to renumber and amend 23.09 (19) (e), 23.09 (20) (b) and 23.0953 (4); and to create 20.370 (7) (ae), 23.09 (19) (e) 2. and 3., 23.09 (20) (b) 3. and 4., 23.0953 (4) (b) and (c) and 23.096 (4) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: the sale, transfer, or conversion of property acquired with certain grants under the Warren Knowles-Gaylord Nelson Stewardship 2000 Program and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab852

