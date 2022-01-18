Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,038 in the last 365 days.

AB854 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-01-18

WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to amend 117.05 (4) (c) 1., 117.12 (2), 117.12 (3), 117.12 (4) and 117.12 (5) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: the authority of school boards to approve or deny owner-initiated petitions to detach and attach small territories of school districts and modifying a waiting period that applies to filing multiple petitions. (FE)

Status: A - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab854

You just read:

AB854 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-01-18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.