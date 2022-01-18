AB856 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2022-01-18

WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to amend 302.113 (2), 302.114 (1), 302.114 (2), 303.065 (1) (b) 1., 304.02 (5), 304.06 (1) (b), 304.071 (2), 939.62 (2m) (b) (intro.), 950.04 (1v) (g), 950.04 (1v) (gm), 950.04 (1v) (m), 973.01 (3), 973.01 (4), 973.014 (1) (intro.), 973.014 (1g) (a) (intro.), 973.15 (2m) (a) 1. and 978.07 (1) (c) 1.; and to create 302.114 (5) (cs), 304.06 (1) (a) 3., 304.06 (1) (bc), 973.014 (3), 973.017 (2c), 973.018 and 977.05 (4) (i) 10. of the statutes; Relating to: sentencing for crimes committed by a person who is under the age of 18.