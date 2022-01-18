Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,076 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,039 in the last 365 days.

AB861 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2022-01-18

WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to amend 968.02 (4) and 968.07 (3); and to repeal and recreate 948.55 of the statutes; Relating to: storage of a firearm in residence if child is present and providing a penalty.

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab861

You just read:

AB861 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2022-01-18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.