WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to amend 941.29 (1g) (a), 941.291 (1) (b) and 973.123 (1); and to create 941.29 (3m) of the statutes; Relating to: storage of a firearm in a house in which a resident is prohibited from possessing a firearm and providing a penalty.
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab864
AB864 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2022-01-18
